Pfizer shares and BDRs soar more than 4% with plans to buy pharma

(Bloomberg)

Pfizer shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange and BDRs (Brazilian Depositary Receipts) traded on B3 (PFIZ34) are up on Monday afternoon (13), after news that the drugmaker plans to buy Arena Pharmaceuticals in a business valued at US$6.7 billion.

According to a statement, Pfizer will acquire all of Arena’s outstanding shares for $100 each. The boards of directors of both companies unanimously approved the transaction.

Headquartered in Utah, United States, Arena develops medicines for gastroenterology, dermatology and cardiology.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

“Arena’s proposed acquisition complements our capabilities and expertise in inflammation and immunology, an innovation engine at Pfizer that develops potential therapies for patients with debilitating immunoinflammatory diseases in need of more effective treatment options,” said Mike Gladstone, global president, Pfizer, in note.

In a report, Morgan Stanley writes that the Arena acquisition “reinvigorates Pfizer’s inflammation and immunology portfolio,” particularly amid the setback associated with Janus kinase (JAK) assets.

The bank has a recommendation “equal-weight” (in line with market average) for Pfizer shares and $60 target price.

At around 4:30 pm, Pfizer shares were up 3.90% on the NYSE, USA, trading at US$54.80, while Arena shares soared 80.5%, at US$90.13. At B3, Pfizer’s BDRs rose around 4.5%, trading at R$77.70.

Still not investing abroad? XP Strategist gives a free class on how to become a partner in the largest companies in the world, right from his cell phone – and without speaking English

Related