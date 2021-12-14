PGR appeals to open an inquiry against Bolsonaro for linking vaccine to AIDS

The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) asked, on Monday (13), that the Supreme Court (STF) reverse the opening of an inquiry against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for a statement by him associating the vaccine against Covid -19 to AIDS during a live broadcast on social networks.

The inquiry was opened after a request from the CPI on the Pandemic and decreed by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of the case.

In the document, the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, stated that he did not act with “inertia” in the investigation against Bolsonaro and asked that the PGR have the prerogative to maintain the current investigations.

“What is indisputably there is the continuation of an investigation launched by the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission [CPI] and, after sending to the Parquet, a ministerial request for steps, formulated in the aforementioned Petition, which, regardless of the classification given by the Secretariat of the Constitutional Court to the item (Petition or Inquiry), proves to be a true investigative procedure, under the supervision of the Supreme Court. Federal Court. Therefore, it is verified and reaffirmed that there was never any ministerial inertia”, affirmed the PGR.

According to Aras, the Attorney General’s Office opened ten petitions based on the investigations of the CPI on the Pandemic, “which were properly filed before the deadline of thirty days after receiving the final report, suggested by the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission for the adoption of measures that the Federal Public Ministry [MPF] deemed necessary”.

“In other words, one sees, in fact, efficiency in proceeding, and not omission, hastily imputed in the initial request”, argued Aras.