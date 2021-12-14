PGR asks STF to revoke the opening of investigation against Bolsonaro determined by Moraes

BRASÍLIA — The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) sent the Supreme Court (STF) this Monday a request to reconsider the decision of Minister Alexandre de Moraes that determined the opening of an inquiry to investigate the false statement by Jair Bolsonaro (PL ) who linked vaccination against Covid-19 with the development of AIDS. In the document, the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, says that he did not act with “inertia” and defended the removal of Moraes from the case.

read: PGR criticizes Roberto Jefferson’s behavior and defends ex-deputy’s arrest

In the order that authorized the first inquiry against the president based on the final report of Covid’s CPI, the minister harshly criticized the measures taken by the attorney general of the Republic to only open preliminary investigations against Bolsonaro and said that the action “is not revealed consonant with the current constitutional order”.

According to Aras, in a 23-page statement, the PGR acted in the opposite way: efficiently and without inertia, with the opening of ten petitions “which were properly filed before the thirty-day deadline for receiving the final report, suggested by the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission for the adoption of measures that the Federal Public Ministry deems necessary”.

Lauro Jardim: Jean Wyllys is sentenced to indemnify a pocket-spirited businessman who he called a ‘criminal

“In other words, one sees, in fact, efficiency in proceeding, and not omission, hastily imputed in the initial request,” said Aras.

According to the attorney general, specifically regarding the alleged crimes attributed to Bolsonaro, there was a petition sent to the STF “with a request for diligence for his subpoena, in order to request or present new elements of evidence regarding the investigated facts”.

In defending that the case leave Moraes’s hands and be referred to Luís Roberto Barroso, Aras said that the case is not related to the actions taken by the minister regarding “disinformation propagation against members of the Supreme Court [ … ] with the aim of harming or exposing the danger of harm to the independence of the Judiciary and the Rule of Law”, as is the case of the investigation of fake news and attacks on democracy.

Also according to the PGR, it is necessary to have a “rigid separation between the figure of the judge and that of the accuser”.

As O GLOBO reported, based on the final report produced by Covid’s CPI, the PGR opened a set of six new preliminary investigations involving Bolsonaro with the Supreme Court as well as government ministers and parliamentarians. The procedures are confidential, at the request of the PGR. These documents list 12 authorities with privileged jurisdiction in the STF — some of them appear in more than one process.

The PGR divided the petitions based on the alleged crimes identified by the CPI in its final report. All requests are based on information gathered by the parliamentary committee over the six months of work, without any additional evidence produced so far.

Moraes’s Reviews

Moraes’ decision determining the opening of the investigation was given in a petition presented to the STF by the CPI of Covid, in which the senators asked for the secrecy of Bolsonaro’s accounts on social networks to be broken, after a statement in which the president disclosed false information about vaccines of Covid-19. The PGR took a different position and asked for the petition to be closed, arguing that it had already opened a preliminary investigation to establish the facts. Moraes countered the argument.

“In this context, it is not enough for the ministerial body that acts before the Court, in this case, the Attorney General’s Office, to merely claim that the facts are already being investigated internally. For judicial supervision to take place in an effective and comprehensive way – including in relation to the future filing and incidence of article 18 of the CPP – it is essential that documents that indicate under which circumstances the investigations are being conducted, with the indication of preliminary findings and any steps taken, are informed and presented within the scope of the procedure under consideration here which have already been and will be carried out,” he wrote.

Podcasts

To the point Fighting corruption: the challenge of 100% transparent companies



Lauro and Gabeira The Lula/Alckmin alliance is on the way, but definition still takes time



Malu is ON Juliano Spyer: ‘The vote for Bolsonaro costs the evangelical dear’



CBN Panorama Vaccine passport will become mandatory; promise of return of the SUS Connect; rain in MG and BA; tornadoes in the USA





Moraes continued: “Therefore, despite the internal guidance that the PGR has given to the facts described in this Petition, it is essential – aiming at the effective exercise of judicial control, in accordance with the above reasoning – that any and all measures related to the investigations arising therefrom are duly formalized in the records that are being processed in this Court”.

In the live where he made the false association between HIV and the covid-19 vaccine, Bolsonaro mentioned a fake news that says official reports from the UK would have suggested that fully vaccinated people would be developing Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) ” much faster than expected”. Live was later removed by video viewing platforms.