Pix sets record with 50.3 million transactions in one day – 12/13/2021 – Market

The number of transactions in a day with Pix, an instant payment system, hit a record last Friday (10). According to the Central Bank, there were 50.3 million operations.

The previous record had been reached on November 5th, with 50 million transactions in 24 hours.

The new payment method completed a year last month and, according to BC, was the instant payment system with the fastest adoption in the world.

Pix currently has 115.2 million registered users, including individuals and companies. In October alone, 1.18 billion transactions totaled R$ 583.5 billion.

Altogether, there are 364.3 million registered keys. A person can make up to five keys per checking account, and a company, up to 20.

In practice, those who register the keys do not need to inform all of their data when transferring money or paying a bill via Pix. The person only needs to say the registered key (CPF, email or cell phone number, for example).

Monetary authority data show that 106.8 million people have taken Pix at least once.

In a short time, Pix became one of the most used means for transferring resources and surpassed the traditional DOC (Credit Order Document) and TED (Available Electronic Transfer). Since its launch, the system has handled over R$4 trillion.