Player dies after being assaulted on the field with a flying gun on his chest | Sport

Published 12/13/2021 5:16 PM

Geovani Biancho (left) was rescued but did not resist reproduction A 42-year-old player died this Saturday after being assaulted by a 21-year-old opponent with a flyer on his chest during a friendly football game held in the city of Carlos Barbosa, in Rio Grande do Sul. Geovani Biancho’s wake was held this Sunday . He leaves behind a wife and a three-year-old son.

According to information from the Gaucho portal ‘GZH’, the athlete fell unconscious and was first rescued by members of Carlos Barbosa’s Volunteer Firefighters, who were off duty, watching the match, at around 17:00. Samu then took the victim to the local hospital, but he died around midnight.

According to the Military Brigade, the aggressor was identified and interrogated on Sunday morning by the civil police. your action could take the victim’s life.

Because he was not arrested in the act, the aggressor ended up being heard and released. According to the delegate, the investigated will respond for bodily injury followed by death, in the so-called ‘preterdoloso’ crime, when the author intends to injure and ends up killing the victim. “Before the action, there was the intent, the intention to hurt, to injure the victim, and death ended up being a consequence. At this moment, I don’t see elements to justify a request for preventive detention. He (aggressor) has an address, is identified and he has already given his version”, declared the delegate.