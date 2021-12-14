PlayStation has promotion with end-of-year offers at up to 75% off

THE Christmas it’s not here yet, but you can already start looking for your next gift in PSN right now. Getting into the party mood, PlayStation has unleashed the long-awaited PS Store holiday offers, bringing more than 500 digital games to promotion until December 22 this year.

In addition to digital media titles for Playstation 4 and PlayStation 5, users can also find DLCs, expansions and Season Passes, for example, all at discounted prices.

PSN year-end offers

Below, you can check the main titles in promotion on PS Store:

  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition (PS4) – BRL 99.75 (50% discount)
  • Watch Dogs: Legion Ultimate Edition (PS4 and PS5) – BRL 149.97 (70% discount)
  • Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition (PS4 and PS5) – BRL 151.96 (60% discount)
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold Edition (PS4 and PS5) – BRL 165.96 (60% discount)
  • Godfall Digital Deluxe Edition (PS4 and PS5) – BRL 149.95 (50% discount)
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition (PS4 and PS5) – R$ 144.95 (50% discount)
  • Judgment (PS5) – BRL 119.70 (40% discount)
  • Lost in Random (PS4 and PS5) – R$ 100.16 (33% discount)
  • The Medium (PS5) – BRL 187.12 (25% discount)
  • Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4 and PS5) – R$ 39.98 (80% discount)
  • dead by daylight (PS4 and PS5) – R$ 74.75 (50% discount)
  • God of War (PS4) – BRL 49.75 (50% discount)
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition (PS4) – BRL 89.99 (70% discount)
  • For Honor Complete Edition (PS4) – R$ 74.99 (75% discount)
  • Far Cry Insanity Bundle (PS4) – BRL 108.57 (67% discount)
  • Dragon Ball Fighterz (PS4) – R$ 37.48 (85% discount)
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Standard Edition (PS4) – BRL 29.97 (70% discount)

PlayStation has Christmas promotion also in retail

In addition to digital games at reduced prices on PSN, Sony also announced “PlayStation Christmas: Play Offers” which features games with promotional value at retailers including PlayStation Hits games with 30% off.

Weight titles for Playstation 4 and PlayStation 5, like The Last of Us Part II and Days Gone, for example, can be purchased with up to 40% discount. If you’re looking for newer releases, like return, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Version and Ratchet & Clank: In Another Dimension, you can find them up to 33% cheaper.

The offers from promotion “PlayStation Christmas” are valid only until 12/30 or while supplies last.

