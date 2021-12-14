Ponta Mar Hotel: Luxury condominium will have apartments measuring 906 m²; see photos – Victor Ximenes

Yadunandan Singh 1 min ago Business Comments Off on Ponta Mar Hotel: Luxury condominium will have apartments measuring 906 m²; see photos – Victor Ximenes 0 Views

The luxury residential condominium to be built at the Ponta Mar Hotel, on Avenida Beira Mar, in Fortaleza, will have apartments measuring up to 906 square meters.

With the signature of the Nasser Hissa architectural firm, the project, to which the Coluna had access, foresees 50 levels, including basements, apartment floors and three for leisure.

Subtitle:
Ponta Mar Condominium Project

Photograph:
reproduction

“The wellness floor is a modern interpretation of the resort spa, with interior space finishing. It includes a whirlpool, relaxation and meditation area, saunas and massage rooms”, details the project.

Room Options

The 906 m² option is a duplex with 5 suites — the master suite is 65 m². There are also other options for plants measuring 582 m². In total, there will be 44 apartments.

Subtitle:
Ponta Mar Condominium Project

Photograph:
reproduction

There are six parking spaces for each apartment, in addition to another six spaces for visitors each. The building will also have a helipad.

The project informs that the project will be built by Normatel Incorporações.

Subtitle:
Ponta Mar Condominium Project

Photograph:
reproduction

As reported by Diário do Nordeste, in the column by Egídio Serpa, the Ponta Mar was sold for R$ 100 million and will be demolished to make way for the condominium.

Subtitle:
Floor plan of the duplex apartment measuring 906 square meters

Photograph:
reproduction

Subtitle:
Ponta Mar Condominium Project

Photograph:
reproduction

avatar

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Rare NFT is sold at 99% discount thanks to typo

Last Saturday (11), a collector of digital arts in the format of NFTs, “Maxnaut“, made …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved