Ponta Mar Hotel: Luxury condominium will have apartments measuring 906 m²; see photos – Victor Ximenes

The luxury residential condominium to be built at the Ponta Mar Hotel, on Avenida Beira Mar, in Fortaleza, will have apartments measuring up to 906 square meters.

With the signature of the Nasser Hissa architectural firm, the project, to which the Coluna had access, foresees 50 levels, including basements, apartment floors and three for leisure.

“The wellness floor is a modern interpretation of the resort spa, with interior space finishing. It includes a whirlpool, relaxation and meditation area, saunas and massage rooms”, details the project.

Room Options

The 906 m² option is a duplex with 5 suites — the master suite is 65 m². There are also other options for plants measuring 582 m². In total, there will be 44 apartments.

There are six parking spaces for each apartment, in addition to another six spaces for visitors each. The building will also have a helipad.

The project informs that the project will be built by Normatel Incorporações.

As reported by Diário do Nordeste, in the column by Egídio Serpa, the Ponta Mar was sold for R$ 100 million and will be demolished to make way for the condominium.

