Ponte Preta announces Luis Fabiano as the club’s new football coordinator

Ponte Preta announced, this Monday afternoon (13), through social networks, the hiring of Luis Fabiano as the club’s new football coordinator. He will take over from January 2022, when the next season starts.

Luis Fabiano, who recently announced his retirement from the pitch, is therefore back at Macaca after nearly 22 years. He left the team from Campinas, where he was revealed, in 2000, to play for Rennes, from France.

“It is with immense joy that I am returning to my home, to the club that revealed me. I come from a Pontepretan family, I owe a lot to Ponte and I dedicate this return to all of my Pontepretano friends and, in particular, to my grandfather Ditão, who was a sick Pontepretano and used to take me to see games at Majestoso since he was little. I can’t even express how happy I am to be back at Ponte”, said ‘Fabuloso’, in an interview on the club’s official website.

The former striker will now participate in the planning of Ponte Preta’s 2022 season, which will compete in the Campeonato Paulista, Copa do Brasil and Série B of the Campeonato Brasileiro.