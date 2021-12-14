Possible arrival of Portuguese coach, blocking of Atlético-MG awards and reinforcement for Fla’s defense; see the main news of the day – Flamengo

Check out what hit Column Fla on this Monday (13)

Turkish portal reflects possible arrival of Portuguese coach to Flamengo

Flamengo is looking for a new coach, and Vítor Pereira had his name aired to Rubro-Negro in recent days. The Portuguese coach has been much criticized for this season's results at Fenerbahçe (TUR) and, therefore, the Turkish press has already put him as the probable Mengo coach in 2022.



Due to debts, player manager asks Atlético-MG to block awards

National runner-up in the season, Rubro-Negro failed to win the Brazilian three-time championship in a row in 2021. Clube da Gávea ended up behind Atlético-MG, which won the national tournament after 50 years. With the achievement, the team from Minas Gerais earned R$33 million, but André Cury, player manager, asked for the amount to be blocked.



Flamengo evaluates hiring reinforcement for the defense in 2022

In the planning phase for 2022, Mais Querido has not yet made major moves, neither internally nor with a view to hiring. However, the board is studying to strengthen the team's defense, however, the decision will only be taken after the approval of the new coach.