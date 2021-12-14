PowerColor confirms AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT and Radeon RX 6400 with 4GB GDDR6

There will be several different models offered, as listed on the EEC

Input video cards based on AMD RDNA 2, Radeon RX 6500 XT and Radeon RX 6400, which until now were just rumors, were listed in the EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) and released by leaker momomo_us. The models in question are from PowerColor and it looks like AMD’s partner will offer several models based on the supposed Navi 24 GPU.

The RX 6500 XT must compete with, not yet confirmed, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti and Intel Arc A380. Already the RX 6400 should arrive to face possible with RTX 3050 and some more basic Intel Arc. According to the EEC listing, PowerColor models will be:

AXRX 6500XT 4GBD6-DHLV2/OC (Hellbound)

AXRX 6500XT 4GBD6-DHL/OC (Hellbound)

AXRX 6500XT 4GBD6-DHLV2 (Hellbound)

AXRX 6500XT 4GBD6-DHL (Hellbound)

AXRX 6500XT 4GBD6-DHV3/OC (Fighter)

AXRX 6500XT 4GBD6-DHV2/OC(Fighter)

AXRX 6500XT 4GBD6-DHV2 (Fighter)

AXRX 6400 4GBD6-DHV3 (Fighter)

AXRX 6400 4GBD6-DHV2 (Fighter)

AXRX 6400 4GBD6-DH (Fighter)

AXRX 6400 LP 4GBD6-DHV3 (Figher Low Profile)

AXRX 6400 LP 4GBD6-DHV2 (Figher Low Profile)

AXRX 6400 LP 4GBD6-DH (Figher Low Profile)

The first names for RX 6500 XT and RX 6400 should represent the best PowerColor models for these GPUs with two fans, a better cooling system and LEDs, as with other video cards from these series of the brand. The second will feature a simpler low profile model, probably with a fan and smaller format.



The RX 6500 XT should come equipped with 16 computational units and a total of 1024 stream processors, half the cores of the Nave 23 GPU (2048) that equips the RX 6600. The RX 6400 should have a “cut” Navi 24 chip with 768 cores , according to rumors so far.

As shown in the listing, both video cards will arrive with 4GB GDDR6 memory, which already takes them away from possible new candidates to mine Ethereum, at least. The RX 6500 XT is expected to have an “okay” performance in 1080p, as the RX 6600 lags in that resolution.

Via: WCCFtech