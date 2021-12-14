Preliminary Study Says Pfizer Offers 70% Protection Against Micron Hospitalization | World

Two doses of Pfizer-Biontech’s covid-19 vaccine offer only 33% protection against the omicron variant and 70% against hospitalization. , indicates a large-scale study released this Tuesday (14) in South Africa.

The percentage of protection against hospitalizations is less than the 93% protection that two doses of Pfizer-Biontech vaccine offer against the delta variant.

The study, the first large-scale study of the new variant and carried out in the region where it was discovered, indicates that initial assumptions that omicrons would be more contagious and more resistant to vaccines were correct.

Less effective against infections

Data from more than 211,000 tests positive for Covid-19 were analyzed, of which 41% were adults who had received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine. About 78,000 infections between November 15 and December 7 have been attributed to the omicron variant.

The results show that vaccinated people who received two doses of Pfizer had 33 percent protection against omicron infections, compared to unvaccinated people in the first few weeks of the current wave of omicron-driven infections in South Africa.

This represents a significant drop from the 80% protection against infections offered by the vaccine in the previous wave, likely because of mutations in the spike protein of the omicron variant.

Protects against serious cases

But the results also show that people vaccinated with two doses of Pfizer had 70 percent protection against hospitalizations, down from 93 percent offered against the delta variant.

Even lower, protection against hospitalization is constant across all age groups, with reductions only among older people: 67% for people aged 60 and 69 years and 60% for people aged 70 to 79.

Protection is also achieved with a framework of chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, hypercholesterolemia and other cardiovascular diseases.

Data must be viewed with caution

The analysis, by South Africa’s private health insurance administrator Discovery Health and the South African Medical Research Council, was carried out by scientists in South Africa and Botswana in the weeks after the omicron’s discovery in November. They stressed that this is a preliminary study.

It is estimated that more than 70% of the population of South Africa has already been exposed to the new coronavirus in the last 18 months. Thus, possible high levels of antibodies in the population may be distorting the results on hospitalizations and omicron severity.