President of River Plate-URU confirms Palmeiras’ interest in Arezo

With an eye on the South American market in search of reinforcements for the 2022 season, Palmeiras monitors the situation of Uruguayan striker Matías Arezo, from River Plate, in Uruguay. According to the OUR LECTURE, there are conversations between Alviverde and the president of the Uruguayan club, Willie Tucci, by the 19-year-old player. The initial information was given by the “Blog do PVC”.

Hiring a name for the forward position is one of the club’s priorities for the coming year. With the possible departures of Luiz Adriano and Willian, Abel Ferreira would only have Ron and Deyverson available in the squad, as well as Gabriel Silva, who should compete in the next edition of the Campeonato Paulista.

Discover the Nosso Lecture channel on Youtube! Click here.

Follow Our Lecture on twitter and in the Instagram / listen to the NPCast!

Meet and comment on the Our Lecture Forum

Also according to the report of NP, River Plate’s request to hire the player would be worth 20 million euros (about R$128 million) for 80% of the athlete’s economic rights. There would still be the possibility of hitting the deal for a smaller amount if the River keeps a higher percentage of the attacker.

In 85 matches played, Matías Arezo scored 35 goals and is a constant figure in the squad for the Uruguay Under-23 team. In addition to competition from Brazilian football clubs, such as Flamengo, the young man also arouses interest in the European market.

Aiming to strengthen some sectors of the squad, Palmeiras has already agreed the signings of defensive midfielder Eduard Atuesta and defender Valber Huerta. In addition, Palestra has a deal underway with goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba, from Internacional.

READ MORE