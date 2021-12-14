Prices of Christmas dinner items vary up to 478% in the Capital – Economy

Christmas supper products may vary by up to 478%, according to a survey. (Photo: Disclosure)

That you need to research before shopping, everyone already knows, but this Christmas, you need to pay extra attention when going to supermarkets to buy the products for the Christmas dinner. According to a survey by Procon MS, made in Campo Grande and released on Monday (13), the variation can reach up to 478% among establishments.

The biggest difference in prices was found in extra virgin olive oil, while the smallest difference was in panettone from a brand that is sold in only two places, of the nine that were surveyed, being 0.10%. In the comparison of chocottones and Panettones from better-known brands, the variation reached 93.64%.

Peru, a typical dish at supper, showed a 45% difference between the lowest and highest values ​​found during the research. “Our intention is to help the population and make it easier for them to buy the cheapest items at various establishments at this time”, said the superintendent of Procon, Marcelo Salomão. Access the complete list by clicking here.

In the survey on basic food basket, Procon compared the value of 135 products. Of the total products surveyed, 49 had no variation and 4 items had variation above 100%. The supermarkets analyzed were Assaí, Atacadão, Carrefour, Comper, Fort, Pires, MR Junior, Pag Poko and Nunes.

A comparison was also made between the prices of 2020 and 2021, among the 77 items that had compared values, thirteen items had a price reduction compared to the last year. On this link, you can check the complete comparison list.