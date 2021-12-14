Prime Minister of Israel makes historic visit to Crown Prince of UAE – International

JERUSALEM – The Israeli Prime Minister, Naphthali Bennett, met the de facto leader of the United Arab Emirates, the crown prince Mohammed bin Zayed, this Monday, 13, during the first official visit of an Israeli leader to the Gulf State.

The four-hour meeting, which lasted two hours longer than planned, showed the consolidation of ties between Israel and parts of the Arab world. Israel was ostracized by most Arab governments until last year, when the country’s officials began establishing formal diplomatic relations with four Arab states, including the United Arab Emirates.

The meeting also highlighted the shift in geopolitical priorities for some leaders of the Middle East, for those who fight the possible threat of a Will Nuclear power is now a higher priority than finding an immediate resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Taking place on the six-month anniversary of Bennett’s inauguration, the official visit also highlighted how the Israel-Emirati normalization agreement has survived the political debacles of the deal’s architects, the US President Donald Trump and the Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

When flying to Abu Dhabi, Bennett achieved a foreign policy victory that was denied to Netanyahu, who was forced to cancel three trips last winter, in part because of coronavirus restrictions and in part because Emirati leaders turned down the prospect of bolstering his re-election campaign.

Israeli cabinet ministers had already visited the UAE, but never a prime minister.

Once considered a regional backwards, the Emirates has in recent decades used its oil revenues to become a major force in the Middle East, financing and providing military support to allies in Egypt, Libya, Yemen and elsewhere.

For decades, just Egypt and Jordan they had formal relations with Israel, with most Arab leaders preferring to defer a détente until the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Having long maintained clandestine ties, the Emirates finally announced a formal relationship with Israel in August 2020, after Israel promised to delay its plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank. Agreements with Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan soon followed; Palestinian leaders condemned the terms as a betrayal.

Since then, Emirati officials have said little about the Palestinians, with mutual fears over Iran’s nuclear program forming the basis of the Israeli-Emirate relationship.

Israeli ties with Bahrain and Morocco they also continued to improve, but questions were raised about the sustainability of the agreement with the Sudan. Little momentum has been created since Sudan formally signed a document praising the agreements in January, following an initial announcement in October 2020. The two countries have not exchanged ambassadors, and a recent coup in Khartoum, the Sudanese capital, has cast doubt on the entire future.

No new rapprochement has been announced since the Sudanese document in January, despite hopes that Saudi Arabia, which has close ties to the Emirates and shares a dislike for Iran, will become the fifth country to join the process.

THE Saudi Arabia and the Emirates share many foreign policy goals but do not always act in unison; in 2019, Abu Dhabi began pulling its troops out of Yemen, where they were fighting alongside Saudi-led forces in a war against an Iranian-backed rebel. of oil.

Saudi officials said the country will not replicate the normalization agreement between the Emirates and Israel until the conclusion of an Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement. It was reported that Netanyahu met in secret in November 2020 with Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi prince, but the Saudi authorities denied that the meeting took place.

But even in the Emirates, there are signs of caution about drawing too much attention to its relationship with Israel. Bennett’s office invited dozens of Israeli-based journalists to accompany him on his flight to Abu Dhabi on Sunday, but Emirati authorities refused to organize a press conference for them or host them at the prince’s palace.

Later, journalists were not fully invited to the mission, officially because of growing concerns about the new variant of the coronavirus.