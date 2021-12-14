THE Prime Video announced today (13) the debut of Shatner in Space, a 1-hour documentary about the trip to William Shatner to space. According to the platform, the special will be released in February 25, 2022. See below the first images of the production:

Shatner in Space: Prime Video Announces Special Release Date; see images 1 of 8

Released during CCXP Worlds 2021, the title will feature special details of events before, during and after the flight that changed Shatner’s life — becoming the oldest person to travel to the cosmos in history — and the growing friendship between the icon of Star Trek and the founder of Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos, whose dream of taking a space trip, like many, was inspired by the original series starring Captain Kirk.

“My time in space was the most profound experience I could have ever had.,” Shatner said. “This special documenting my journey gives an emotional insight into that experience, and my hope is that it will inspire the world to see that we must go into space to save the Earth”

Shatner in Space is produced by Amazon Studios, Blue Origin, Film 45, Jason Ehrlich Productions and Bright Spot Content.