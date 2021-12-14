prize for the next draw will be BRL 6.5 million

The next Mega-Sena drawing, contest 2438, is scheduled for this Wednesday, December 15th. The prize is accumulated at R$6.5 million.

On Saturday (11), the draw of the result of the contest 2437 was held and the prize was estimated at R$ 3 million. In the other ranges, the bettors who made five hits earned BRL 101,000 and those who scored four dozen got BRL 1,600.

How to bet on Mega-Sena 2438?

The Mega-Sena steering wheel is made up of 60 tens and the player can score from six to 15, manually or randomly – by the system. A single bet with six numbers costs R$4.50, but if you have more numbers, in this scenario, the value can reach R$22,500.

The probability of a person winning the Mega-Sena 2438 jackpot by hitting the six tens with the single game is one in over 50 million. But the modality also awards bets that match five and four numbers and, in these ranges, the chance increases to, respectively, 154.5 thousand and 2.3 thousand.

To compete for the prize of Mega-Sena contest 2438, Caixa is already selling the bets in the application and on the website (www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br). In addition, gamblers are also able to play at the lottery outlets.