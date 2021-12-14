Project on cryptocurrency regulation is approved by the chamber; check out

Last Wednesday (8), the Chamber of Deputies approved Bill 2303/15, by Deputy Aureo Ribeiro (Solidariedade-RJ), which regulates the provision of virtual asset services. In light of this, the bill that regularizes cryptocurrencies is now being approved by the Senate.

According to the text, it is necessary to consider as providers of cryptocurrencies, legal entities that perform services of exchange, on behalf of third parties, of virtual currencies for national or foreign currency, as well as exchange between one or more virtual assets.

In addition, cryptocurrency transfers are considered here; custody or administration, even if of control instruments; as well as participating in financial services and providing services related to the offer by an issuer or sale of virtual assets.

Furthermore, the project considers as a virtual asset, the digital representation of value that can be traded or transferred by electronic means. Furthermore, cryptocurrency is used for making payments or for investment purposes.

On the other hand, outside the concept of cryptocurrencies, traditional currencies (domestic or foreign), foreign currencies (resources in Brazilian reais kept in an electronic medium that allow the user to make payments by card or cell phone), points and program rewards are excluded. fidelity, and securities and financial assets under existing regulation.

Finally, Aureo Ribeiro states that “the Federal Revenue Service already recognizes more than R$ 127 billion being transacted in Brazil and the lack of regulation has led to the possibility of fraud”.

