Proof of vaccination is required at random at SP International Airport, passengers report | São Paulo

Most travelers from abroad who arrived at the São Paulo International Airport, in Guarulhos, did not need to present proof of vaccination against Covid to enter the country this Tuesday (14).

The same problem occurred in the Federal District. At least 10 passengers who arrived in Brazil this Tuesday (14) said they also did not need to present the document.

The obligation of proof was determined last Saturday (11) by Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

Employee in the health area, Priscila Carvalho Valhanes works in a hospital in London, England, and arrived in Brazil this morning. She was only required to have a health certificate and a negative Covid test.

Understand Barroso’s decision on the vaccine’s passport to travelers

After Barroso’s decision, the government says it should issue an ordinance with changes required by the STF

“When I arrived here I had to show my passport, they asked for the federal health declaration and they only asked for a negative PCR or antigen test”, he says.

“No, they didn’t ask me [o comprovante de vacinação]. I have the three doses of the vaccine”, he adds.

For the computer technician João Pedro Rodrigues, the document was requested. He was in the US and landed in Guarulhos this morning.

1 of 2 Proof of vaccination is required in a disorganized and random way in SP — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Proof of vaccination is required in a disorganized and random way in SP — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

“They asked for proof of the vaccine and a negative Covid test. You didn’t even get to the immigration counter without going through two people who were checking all the documents,” he says.

Daniela Perez was in Paris, France, and said that before boarding, she had to present the documents. In Brazil, however, the request was made to some people who were on the same flight, but not all.

“They asked for the form from Anvisa, the Covid test and the vaccination certificate [no aeroporto de Paris]. There they asked, here they released it directly, but they were making some waves, I think because of the amount of people who were getting off the flights. For a front class I saw asking [o comprovante]”, explains.

2 of 2 Passengers disembark in SP this Tuesday (14) — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Passengers disembark in SP this Tuesday (14) — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

In a statement, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) does not detail how the vaccination passport is being collected, which documents are accepted, nor does it explain what measures are imposed on those who do not present proof.

It is also not informed who is responsible for the inspection work – whether the Federal Police or Anvisa employees.

The text only informs that the measure was initiated on Monday (13), but that it awaits the publication of an ordinance regulating the measure.

“The measure is in the implementation phase. It is important to highlight that Anvisa is still waiting for the edition of the Interministerial Ordinance with greater detailing of the rules for the entry of travelers in Brazil.”

The text also says that the work uses information from the Traveler’s Health Declaration, previously filled in, and also the individual approach of travelers arriving in the country.

Last week, the federal government even issued an ordinance that required travelers to present proof of vaccination to the airline before boarding. Unvaccinated people would have to undergo a 5-day quarantine in Brazil.

This rule, however, was not implemented as the government postponed its start after a hacker attack on the Ministry of Health’s systems.

It was after this that the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court, Luís Roberto Barroso, determined the requirement of a vaccine passport for all travelers.

On Monday night (13), Anvisa decided to require proof at all borders and airports, but did not detail how this work would be done.

The federal government was to edit an ordinance to define the rules, which did not happen until this Tuesday morning (14).

As determined by Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, foreigners without proof of vaccination will not be able to enter Brazil.

The decision began to take effect from the notification of the bodies involved, which occurred on Monday (13).

The requirement does not address the situation of Brazilians who cannot prove vaccination due to attacks on SUS systems.

According to the minister’s office, Barroso understands that Brazilians who cannot prove vaccination due to attacks on SUS systems must present a negative PCR test and inform that they have been vaccinated.

Barroso’s order was given in an action by the Sustainability Network that tries to force the government to adopt sanitary measures recommended by Anvisa, such as the “vaccine passport” or mandatory quarantine for those arriving in Brazil and greater inspection of flights arriving in the country .