PS5 pink? Sony unveils new console and controller colors; see options | Video game

Sony announced, this Monday (13), new colors for the PlayStation 5 (PS5) and for the DualSense controller. The new look of the console will be customized with faceplates, a kind of skin to change the default appearance. They will be released in five colors: Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, Galactic Purple, plus Midnight Black and Red Cosmic (which were already seen on the controls).

For now, Sony has reported that Midnight Black and Red Cosmic covers arrive in the United States in January 2022, while the other versions should be available in the first half. The cosmetics will be sold for a suggested price of US$ 55, around R$ 310 at the current price, but there is no forecast for launching in Brazil yet.

Regarding Dualsense, in addition to the colors already sold Midnight Black and Red Cosmic, there are three options: Nova Pink, Starlight Blue and Galactic Purple. Sony informed that the launch of the new models will be made worldwide in January 2022. If it follows the standard of the joysticks launched in 2021 in Brazil, it is likely that the controls will cost around R$ 470.

It is important to point out that, in the case of faceplates, the product is a cover that will replace the PS5’s original white color. In the case of DualSense, the item’s color is, by nature, the one disclosed by the company, and it is not a change in a standard control. All products have the galaxy as inspiration.

PS5 still suffers from supply issues

It is noteworthy that Sony still has problems supplying the market with PS5. That’s because the video game industry is going through a semiconductor chip crisis. This specific part affects, since the beginning of the pandemic, the production of the next generation consoles. Therefore, both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X face problems to meet the high demand for the products. Therefore, in this scenario, the announcement of the covers reverberated among players. Several users on social media joked that they will now be able to buy the covers for consoles they can’t afford.