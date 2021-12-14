Putin says military buildup is response to NATO threat in Ukraine

In a telephone conversation, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned the Russian president that actions that destabilize the region will have ‘significant consequences’

During a phone call with the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, said the increase in troops on the border with the Ukraine is a response to the presence of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (nato). About 100,000 soldiers were sent to the region. In Putin’s assessment, the expansion of activities on Ukrainian land is a threat to Russian security. In a statement, the Kremlin accused its neighbor of deliberately aggravating the situation at the borders, using heavy weapons and flying drones over areas prohibited by Minsk’s set of measures. Russia wants to immediately start discussions to establish international agreements to prevent NATO’s advance in the region and the use of weapons. Prime Minister Boris Johnson reiterated the importance of working through “diplomatic channels” to reduce tensions and find solutions that are durable.

Boris Johnson also emphasized the commitment to Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. The British leader warned that any action that destabilizes the region will have “significant consequences”. The stance against an eventual Russian offensive is unanimous. During a meeting, also held on Monday, 13, European leaders told Vladimir Putin that the invasion of Ukraine would have “political consequences and a high economic cost”.

*With information from the reporter nanny cox