Queiroga says Ministry of Health suffered new hacker attack | Health

The Ministry of Health suffered a second hacker attack between the end of Sunday (12) and this Monday (13). The new action, which had been denied by the government throughout the afternoon, was admitted at night by the minister Marcelo Queiroga, in Brasília.

Share this report on WhatsApp

Share this article on Telegram

Initially, by omitting the second attack, the folder released a statement stating that DATASUS performed “preventive maintenance on the internal network”. Now, even saying that the second action had a smaller impact, Queiroga admitted that, in fact, the ministry was acting to “recover” internal systems.

“They are two different things. That first attack was not an attack on the Ministry of Health, that was at Embratel level, right? And luckily, the data was not compromised. In relation to this one [segundo ataque], it was something minor and we are working to recover it as soon as possible,” said Marcelo Queiroga.

Health System suffers new hacker attack

According to sources from the Federal Police (PF), from Sunday to Monday, there were new attempts at hacker attacks on the Ministry of Health’s system. The e-mail system, for example, was down.

Sought out earlier, the ministry limited itself to saying that it was about network maintenance, but, privately, sources in the folder itself and the PF came to say that the problem of e-mails is related to hacker attacks. Employees were told they would not need to go to the ministry’s headquarters on Monday.

In a statement released minutes after Queiroga’s statements, the Office of Institutional Security of the Presidency of the Republic says that “cybernetic incidents against government bodies” took place last Friday (10) and that the government acts “in a coordinated manner to resume services” .

Systems standardization

Asked about the forecast of restoration, Queiroga informed that the new attack should affect the previous stabilization estimate, initially scheduled to be made until this Tuesday (14).

“I said that [seria resolvido] until tomorrow, right? Then, there was this other attack, unfortunately we are victims of these figures who have, in a criminal way, invaded systems. Tried to invade, right, they can’t invade, but they riot, they get in the way”.

The first attack took place last Friday (10). ConnectSUS users reported that proof of vaccination was not appearing in the application or, even, they were not able to access the platform. ConnectSUS is the application responsible for issuing the Covid-19 National Vaccination Certificate.

The federal government even suspended the need for proof of immunization for travelers arriving in Brazil by air and, in case of absence of the document, the requirement of 5 days of quarantine. The measures, which would take effect on Saturday (11), would only take effect on December 18th.

However, on Saturday, the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Luís Roberto Barroso, determined that proof of vaccination was mandatory for travelers arriving in the country, despite the impossibility of issuing an immunization passport. According to the minister’s office, Brazilians who cannot prove vaccination due to attacks on SUS systems must present a negative PCR test and inform that they have been vaccinated.

Understand Barroso’s decision on the vaccine’s passport to travelers