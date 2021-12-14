Quina with a Mega Prize has a winner who will pocket R$21 million; check the numbers

RIO – Caixa held this Monday the drawing for the 5,729 Quina contest, with a prize of R$ 21,675,089.09. The numbers drawn were: 44 – 42 – 38 – 46 – 32. A bettor from Carmo do Rio Claro, in Minas Gerais, hit the five dozen and will take the prize alone.

Another 242 bettors hit four dozen and will win R$ 4,383.15. And 13,514 bettors hit three numbers and will pocket R$ 71.66.

At Quina, the player chooses between 5 and 15 numbers, among the 80 available.

The draw was broadcast live on social networks and held at the new Caixa Lotteries space, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

Suspect was arrested:Police rescue woman held in private prison in a car for 60 days in SC

Mega of the Turn

With a prize that can reach R$ 350 million, the biggest in the history of the lottery, Mega-Sena da Virada is already receiving bets. Caixa Econômica Federal will draw the jackpot on December 31st. The contest will be number 2440.

As this is a special contest, the prize does not accumulate. If there is no hit for the six tens, the value will be divided among the five tens correctors. The promised amount is greater than that of 2020, when Caixa estimated the premium at R$300 million.

See video:Five-meter anaconda is found on Itacaré beach, in Bahia

Bets can be placed at lottery outlets across the country, via the Loterias Caixa app or via the internet. The value of the single bet, with 6 numbers, is R$ 4.50. Remember that bets must be made with a specific Mega da Virada wheel.

Estimates made by Caixa show that if the lucky one takes the jackpot alone, if he invests the money in savings, he will have an income of R$1.5 million a month, still enough money to buy 40 mansions for R$8.75 million each.

See video:Circus in Ceará is notified for using a dog in presentation