Radar of those borrowed from Bahia: see how the players’ performance and situation were | bahia

After participating in Serie A, Bahia concentrates its forces on assembling the cast for the 2022 season, with the hope of suffering less than in 2021. In addition to looking for new parts and discussing contract renewals, the tricolor board will need to define the situation of the players who return on loan.

THE ge raised how was the performance of the athletes who were loaned by Bahia and played in the main competitions in the country. Sectorists from clubs across Brazil analyze their performance and their situation for the future in Tricolor.

Marco Antônio (Botafogo)

After an irregular start to the season, Marco Antonio finished 2021 as a key player in Botafogo’s Serie B title campaign. The athlete’s growth coincided with the arrival of Enderson Moreira and the team’s improvement in the competition. Marco was used as a guard midfielder, but it was as a side striker that he performed better. Playing mostly as a left wing, he finished the season with ten goals and six assists in 48 games and became one of the club’s most decisive players in the Second Division.

Status: the board of alvinegra wants him to stay for 2022 and tries to renew the loan with Bahia. The good performances made the striker appreciate in the market, but Bota doesn’t have the resources to pay for the permanence and counts on the athlete’s desire to stay and the good relationship with the tricolor club. The negotiation, however, is very difficult, and Marco Antonio should not follow General Severiano.

Games played : 48

: 48 Games as a starter : 40

: 40 Goals: 10

10 Assists : 6

: 6 Contract with Bahia: February 2023

Clayson was one of Cuiabá’s main players in the season. With six assists, he was the team’s main waiter – tied with Rafael Gava – and also contributed three goals in the year. On the other hand, he showed his undisciplined side and was expelled twice at the Brasileirão, both for complaint.

Status: Cuiabá has a purchase option, and the values ​​are confidential. Dourado was waiting for the end of the season to decide on the player’s permanence. However, last Wednesday, the club learned about a police report in which the athlete is accused of bodily harm to a young woman. Given this and Clayson’s confession, Dourado decided to anticipate the end of the bond and return the attacker to Bahia.

Games played : 39

: 39 Games as a starter: 34

34 Goals: 3

3 Assists : 6

: 6 Contract with Bahia: December 2022

Moisés started at Inter for most of the season, but he couldn’t shake the distrust and criticism from a good part of the fans. The full-back alternated good moments, such as his solid performance in the victory over Grêmio in the Brasileirão second round, with games in which he was marked by individual failures. In the 37th round defeat by Atlético-GO, he was booed at every touch of the ball. He has played 43 games and had six assists in the season so far.

Status: in the negotiation with Internacional, Bahia sold 15% of the economic rights of Moisés for R$ 2.250 million and remains with 15%. To keep the player permanently, Inter will have to pay around R$ 3 million to Tricolor. The Colorado board wants to follow with Moses, but intends to reduce the amount.

Played games: 43

43 Games as a starter : 42

: 42 goals : none

: none Assistance: 6

6 Contract with Bahia: December 2022

One of Chapecoense’s few positive points in the worst campaign in the history of running points. Ignácio was consolidated as the title holder without giving room for dispute. He only started on the bench in one game, as he is coming back from injury.

Status: played 24 matches for Chapecoense, including the last one for Brasileirão, when most athletes were trained at the club’s base. Although he had a good time and there is Chape’s interest in staying, the tendency is for him to return to Bahia at the end of the contract.

Played games: 24

24 Games as a starter: 23

23 Goals: two

two Assists : 1

: 1 Contract with Bahia: December 2022

On loan from Bahia until the end of the year, the 21-year-old started the season among the reserves and frequently entered the games until Lucas Evangelista was injured, when he took over the starting lineup. He was an important part of Bragantino in the Brasileirão campaigns and in the vice-championship of the Copa Sudamericana.

Status: in just over a year at Red Bull Bragantino, midfielder Eric Ramires has conquered his space and should be permanently hired by Massa Bruta. In the agreement between the clubs, Ramires was loaned for R$ 1.2 million, with an option to purchase 70% of the economic rights. The amount was set at R$12 million.

Played games: 48

48 Games as a starter : 32

: 32 goals : 4

: 4 Assistance: two

two Contract with Bahia: December 2022

The experienced goalkeeper defeated Marcelo Carné until then in the first round of the second round and started in all 17 games he played. Douglas also lived his low moments, he was contested, mainly for the failure in defeat against Fortaleza, in the 37th round of Serie A.

Status: player continuity is a mystery. If Juventude is interested in having the goalkeeper, it will need to negotiate with Bahia, holder of the player’s rights.

Games played: 17

Games as starter: 17

Contract with Bahia: December 2022