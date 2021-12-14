Rains in southern Bahia leave ten dead and 6,300 homeless

51 municipalities are in a state of emergency; state government announces crisis office and sends bill to state assembly creating credit line for merchants

Isaac Nóbrega / Presidency of the Republic Itamaraju is one of the areas most affected by rains; Bolsonaro and Rui Costa flew over the city on Sunday



the strong rains that reach the south of the Bahia they have already left at least ten dead, in addition to 267 injured and 6,371 homeless, according to data from the Civil Defense and Protection Superintendence of Bahia (Sudec), updated until 1:45 pm on Monday, 13. The deaths occurred in the municipalities of Itamaraju (3), Amargosa (2), Itaberaba (2), Maracani (1), Prado (1) and Ruy Barbosa (1). More people may have died from problems related to the storms, as Sudec is still seeking contact with some city halls. There are still 15,199 displaced people and around 220,000 people had their lives affected in some way by the tragedy. 51 municipalities are in a state of emergency.

Also on Monday, the governor of Bahia, Rui Costa (PT), announced the submission of a bill to the State Legislative Assembly that creates a line of credit for merchants who had losses with the situation, in addition to charging a minimum tariff in the payment of the water bill and funds for the construction and repair of houses, in partnership with city halls. Costa also announced the creation of a crisis office, which will be located in the city of Itamaraju, one of the hardest hit. “We already have an emergency center set up and we are going to transform it into a crisis office, with the installation of several State secretariats. Therefore, we are going to require a wider space to have secretariats such as Urban Development and Infrastructure. So, we are going to set up an extension of the secretariats of State in the Far South to act in loco and more quickly”, said the governor of Bahia.