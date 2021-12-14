Rare NFT is sold at 99% discount thanks to typo

Last Saturday (11), a collector of digital arts in the format of NFTs, “Maxnaut“, made a very expensive faux pas. The tech enthusiast ended up listing a piece from the collection Bored Ape Yacht Club, known for its rarity and high values, at a value much lower than previously estimated. Named “#3547”, the work sold for just $3,000, about 99% below its original price of $300,000 — $1.7 million in direct conversion.

As costly as it is simple, the case occurred due to a typo. Inattentive, as explained in an interview with CNET, Maxnaut set the NFT price to 0.75 ethers (ETH), when the intended was 75 ethers. The collector realized the error seconds after confirming the decision, but it was too late: the piece had been sold by an automated bid of 8 ethers, or $30,000 in the current cryptocurrency quote.

Called the “Fat Finger”, this problem is not unique to NFT trading and it is also quite common in the “more traditional” market media, which include banks and brokerages. However, in the case of Maxnaut, there is no way to reverse the transaction due to the decentralized nature of auction environments that accept cryptocurrencies — something that can be perceived as both an advantage and a disadvantage.

Bored Ape #3547, erroneously sold for US$3,000. (Source: Bored Ape Yacht Club, OpenSea / Reproduction)Source: Bored Ape Yacht Club, OpenSea

Although it recorded a loss of nearly $250,000, in practice, Maxnaut chose to face the situation realistically: “Sometimes you falter […], it’s going to happen,” he muses, “but letting it occupy your mind for even a second after you can no longer affect the outcome is purely getting hurt twice,” concludes the collector, in a tweet.