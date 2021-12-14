Rare NFT is sold at 99% discount thanks to typo

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Rare NFT is sold at 99% discount thanks to typo 13 Views

Last Saturday (11), a collector of digital arts in the format of NFTs, “Maxnaut“, made a very expensive faux pas. The tech enthusiast ended up listing a piece from the collection Bored Ape Yacht Club, known for its rarity and high values, at a value much lower than previously estimated. Named “#3547”, the work sold for just $3,000, about 99% below its original price of $300,000 — $1.7 million in direct conversion.

As costly as it is simple, the case occurred due to a typo. Inattentive, as explained in an interview with CNET, Maxnaut set the NFT price to 0.75 ethers (ETH), when the intended was 75 ethers. The collector realized the error seconds after confirming the decision, but it was too late: the piece had been sold by an automated bid of 8 ethers, or $30,000 in the current cryptocurrency quote.

Called the “Fat Finger”, this problem is not unique to NFT trading and it is also quite common in the “more traditional” market media, which include banks and brokerages. However, in the case of Maxnaut, there is no way to reverse the transaction due to the decentralized nature of auction environments that accept cryptocurrencies — something that can be perceived as both an advantage and a disadvantage.

Bored Ape #3547, erroneously sold for US$3,000. (Source: Bored Ape Yacht Club, OpenSea / Reproduction)Bored Ape #3547, erroneously sold for US$3,000. (Source: Bored Ape Yacht Club, OpenSea / Reproduction)Source: Bored Ape Yacht Club, OpenSea

Although it recorded a loss of nearly $250,000, in practice, Maxnaut chose to face the situation realistically: “Sometimes you falter […], it’s going to happen,” he muses, “but letting it occupy your mind for even a second after you can no longer affect the outcome is purely getting hurt twice,” concludes the collector, in a tweet.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Banco do Brasil opens operations in the Metaverse

Banco do Brasil, one of the main public banks in the country, became the first …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved