Real Madrid revolts with new Champions draw and protests against Uefa; understand

A new draw put the Spanish club on PSG’s path. In the first switch, he would face Benfica

UEFA (Union of European Football Federations) this Monday (13) drew the round of 16 clashes gives Champions League 2021/22. However, an unbelievable faux pas caused the process to be annulled, and the entity informed that a new drawing would have to be made. And whoever didn’t like the new switching was the Real Madrid.

According to different sources heard by ESPN, the Spanish club considered the new draw ‘a shame’, and accused Uefa of ‘lying’ about the reasons that led the organization to the decision.

At first, the meringues would face the Benfica. Now, they will measure forces with the Paris Saint-Germain. And the protest of the Spanish club is due to the fact that the mistake made by Uefa was after having known their opponent.

Angry, the directors of the Santiago Bernabéu team complained to the atla summit of the European entity, claiming that the draw should be remade from the moment of the mistake made with the Manchester United. According to the club, a new draw would be a flagrant tampering.

However, Uefa’s challenge to the club was not considered sufficient and, therefore, it ended up not being well accepted by Real Madrid, which will now be face to face with PSG.

The same sources explain the ESPN who do not believe in Uefa’s explanation, as they believe that there was not a ‘software problem’, but rather human error.

Spanish leaders showed indignation to the ESPN even before the definition of Paris Saint-Germain as rivals of the Blancos in the opening knockout of the Champions.

See how the duels turned out:

Bayern Munchen x Red Bull Salzburg

Manchester City x sporting

Ajax x Benfica

Lille x Chelsea

Manchester United x Madrid’s athletic

youth x Villarreal

Liverpool x Inter Milan

Real Madrid x PSG

Understand the gaffe committed by Uefa

During this Monday’s original procedure, which was led by Giorgio Marchetti (UEFA general secretary), Michael Heselschwerdt (UEFA head of competition) and Andriy Arshavin (ex-player), the ball from Manchester United was wrongly placed in the pots, and the red devils were drawn as opponents of the Villarreal, which is prohibited, as the two clubs were in the same group in the first phase.

The problem is that, when correcting, the English team’s ball was not replaced in the pots, which caused widespread confusion in the rest of the draw, placing the Manchester City as rival of Villarreal and then the Bayern Munchen as an opponent of Madrid’s athletic.

You mattresses complained formally, as the procedure was irregular, due to the fact that Manchester United was out of the draw and the Liverpool have mistakenly appeared as one of the possible rivals.

After analysis, Uefa claimed that there was “failure to software“, agreed and informed that a new draw would be held, which happened hours later.

The round of 16 first leg matches will be played on the 15th, 16th, 22nd and 23rd of February 2022.

The back duels are scheduled for March 8, 9, 15 and 16 of next year.

Clubs that qualified in 1st place in the group stage will have the advantage of deciding at home.

After defining the classifieds, there will be a new draw to know which will be the quarterfinals.

The grand final is scheduled for May 28, 2022, at the Krestovsky stadium in St. Petersburg (Russia).

It is worth remembering that, starting this season, there is no longer an away goal rule in knockout matches.