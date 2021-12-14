Rede asks the STF to protect journalists at events in Bolsonaro after assault

The Sustainability Network asked the Federal Supreme Court (STF), once again, that the Presidency of the Republic be obliged to adopt “all the necessary means to ensure the free exercise of the press, as well as the physical integrity of journalists and other media professionals, during coverage of the President’s actions”.

On Sunday (12), a security guard from Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and a supporter attacked journalists while covering the president’s trip to Bahia.

The document was sent to the Supreme Court this Monday (13) in another action already filed by the Supreme Court, questioning alleged attacks made by Bolsonaro’s security team during journalistic coverage of the G20 events in Rome, Italy.

The Network renewed the requests already presented, so that the STF obliges the government to guarantee the safety of journalists while covering events with Bolsonaro, as well as that the president, “in his official or unofficial public manifestations, be prevented from performing or to encourage verbal or physical attacks on the press and its professionals, under penalty of personal liability, through the payment of a personal fine of R$ 100,000.00 (one hundred thousand reais) per occurrence”.

The party informed the Supreme of new attacks committed by a security guard for President Jair Bolsonaro and a supporter while covering presidential events.

“It is urgent that this Eg. The Federal Supreme Court, as guardian of the Federal Constitution and the democratic and republican values ​​inscribed in it, which are based on the free exercise of the press, put an end to the unconstitutionality manifested in the repeated unacceptable behavior of the President of the Republic”, said the Network.

The party called the episode an act of “true censorship”, “with the obvious intention of silencing publicity and criticism of the acts of the President of the Republic”.

“If these measures are not determined immediately, we will move into such an absurd and barbaric situation, to the point that we fear that, at any time, a journalist or press professional will be seriously injured or lose his life, in demonstrations in support of the President of the Republic or during the coverage of its activities”, completed the party.

Entities repudiate attacks on the press

The episode in Bahia led organizations to criticize the conditions for journalists to cover public events of President Jair Bolsonaro.

The National Federation of Journalists (Fenaj) and the Union of Journalists of Bahia (Sinjorba) released a statement, on Sunday (12), criticizing the episode of aggression suffered by journalists covering the event of President Bolsonaro in Bahia.

The two entities cited a survey that indicates the growth of attacks against the press in recent years. “According to a survey carried out annually by FENAJ, the number of attacks against the press has been increasing since 2019, with more than 40% of these cases being directly linked to the president and his supporters”, they added.

“Sinjorba and FENAJ are in solidarity with the four victims who were attacked and demand that the Federal Supreme Court (STF) take a stand on these government attitudes, which are already the result of an Action by the Rede Sustentabilidade na Corte party”, they added.

The Brazilian Association of Investigative Journalism (Abraji) also repudiated what happened and asked the competent authorities to guide the president’s security team to respect the work of journalists.

“Furthermore, [a Abraji] demands that Jair Bolsonaro stop the verbal attacks against the press, which encourage his militancy to attack reporters and impede their work, which is guaranteed by the Federal Constitution”, affirmed the association.

PGR protests against the Network’s action

The Attorney General’s Office spoke on Monday (13) against the action of the Sustainability Network on attacks made on journalists while covering the participation of President Jair Bolsonaro.

For the attorney general of the Republic, Augusto Aras, the action should not be known by the STF because the plaintiff (the Network) would not have complied with the requirements for filing an ADPF (allegation of non-compliance with a fundamental precept). Aras explains that it is an indispensable requirement of the initial petition to indicate the act — omissive or commissive — of the Public Power.

In case of omission, the PGR points out that it is necessary to clearly explain which act should have been performed, and prove that the omission is a direct cause of damage to a fundamental precept, which was not complied with by the author.