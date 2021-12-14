Renato Augusto completes season with his best goal average for Corinthians

In 2021, midfielder Renato Augusto had his best goal average with the Corinthians shirt in a single season. Hired in the middle of the year, the shirt 8 rocked the net four times and even surpassed the excellent 2015 he had for himself, when he was elected the best player in the Brazilian Nationals.

The athlete, on that occasion, scored seven goals, but in 52 matches played. The average, in this case, was 0.13 goals per game, below the 0.19 goals per game registered by him since his debut in August.

In this passage, Renato scored goals against Ceará, Cuiabá and Grêmio, at Neo Química Arena, and against Red Bull Bragantino, away from home. All the goals were the result of brilliant individual plays or beautiful shots from outside the area.

In 2013, when he struggled with some injuries, he scored three goals in 31 games, an average of 0.10 per game. The following year, in the process of establishing himself in the starting lineup, he scored five goals in 44 games.

In terms of assist, Renato gave only one, a pass by elevation for Róger Guedes to finish inside the area against Cuiabá. Number well below 2013 (five), 2014 (12) and 2015 (13).

Renato Augusto’s seasons at Corinthians

2013 – 3 goals in 31 games (0.10 goals per game)

2014 – 5 goals in 44 games (0.11 goals per game)

2015 – 7 goals in 52 games (0.13 goals per game)

2021 – 4 goals in 21 games (0.19 goals per game)

See more at: Renato Augusto and Campeonato Brasileiro.