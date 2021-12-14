Researchers Unveil Rare Images of Fish with Transparent Head

Find the Macropinna microstome it’s not an easy task. Even the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) in the United States, which has already carried out 5,600 operations with remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROV), only came across the fish nine times.

The latest encounter was recorded in high definition and posted on YouTube last week. In the video, you can see the animal wandering alone while showing its green eyes inside its transparent head. The images are amazing. Check out:

For a long time, researchers thought the animal’s eyes were able to see only what was above it. A 2009 survey by MBARI showed that, in fact, the eyes are able to move in all directions, being able to follow the fangs to the direction of the mouth, for example. The transparent-headed fish feed on small crustaceans and siphonophores — a class of small cnidarians.

Barrel-eye fish, as they are also called, live at depths of up to 800 meters. They can be found in the Baja California region of the US and the Bering Sea in the far north of the Pacific.

As much as it may not appear from the video, they reach about 15 centimeters at most. Where the eyes of other fish would be, just above the mouth, the Macropinna microstome it takes olfactory organs capable of “sniffing” prey.

This isn’t the first time that MBARI has uncovered exotic animals deep in the ocean. Last week, the institution published rare images of a giant ghost jellyfish (giant stygiomedusa). You can check out the video here in this post from Gizmodo.