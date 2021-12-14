Results of Quina 5729 on Monday (13/12/2021)

This Monday, December 13th, the drawing for the result of Quina contest 5729 will be held from 8:00 pm (Brasilia time). The bettor who hits the five tens can win the prize, which is accumulated at R$21 million.

Result of Quina 5729

The numbers drawn in today’s Quina results were: 32-38-42-44-46.

Quina Prize Winners

All punters who are lucky enough to hit two numbers of the result of Quina contest 5729 will receive some prize in the modality. The main amount goes to whoever scores all tens, but if there is more than one player the Cashier divides the amount equally between the parts.

Caixa allocates part of the amount raised in the draw to the payment of prizes in the modality. No Quina band has a fixed prize pool and the amount of winners is defined after the division between the parties.

Does the prize accumulate?

If you don’t have the correct result for today’s Quina 5729 in any band, the prize rolls over to the next contest, in the first prize band.

What is the chance of winning?

The chance of a player getting the result of Quina contest 5729 right is one in over 24 million with the simple five-number bet. The probability of winning the jackpot playing with 15 numbers is one in about 8 million.

How to receive the award?

Caixa recalls that premiums worth more than R$1,903.98 are paid exclusively at the bank’s branches. Winners should also be aware of dates. Prizes expire after 90 days from the date of the draw.

Online betting prizes can be transferred to a Mercado Pago account. The deadline to receive the amounts is up to 90 calendar days counting from the drawing of the result of Quina 5729 today.

