Retirements with readjustments start to be paid

INSS: Pensions with readjustments begin to be paid The 36 million INSS (National Social Security Institute) beneficiaries already have a set date to receive the first benefit with readjustment in 2022. Retirements, pensions and aid equivalent to the minimum wage will be paid between the January 25th and February 7th with the value of the national floor already set for 2022. For retirees and other INSS beneficiaries who earn more than the floor, the first payment with the adjustment will arrive between the 1st and 7th of February, according to the INSS.

Of the 36 million beneficiaries who will receive the annual adjustment, 24,130,471 earn the minimum wage and 12,178,030 receive above the national minimum, according to the institute’s data.

The dates were defined in the annual payment calendar for 2022, released by the INSS on December 1st. The exact days of the first deposit with annual adjustment, referring to the January accrual, vary according to the end of the benefit, without the digit that appears after the dash.

The final index that will be applied in the readjustment of above-the-floor retirements will be made official on January 11, when the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Statistical Geography) will release the INPC closed from January to December 2021.

The INPC has already accumulated a high of 9.36% in the country from January to November 2021, informed the IBGE this Friday (9). In practice, the INSS readjustment will consider this percentage accumulated until November plus the result registered in December. The index that measures the change in prices for families with income from one to five minimum wages increased by 0.84% ​​in November.

The exact value of the new minimum wage, which will take effect on January 1st, will still be published by the government. In its latest forecast, the Ministry of Economy estimates that the INPC (National Consumer Price Index) of 2021 will close the year at 10%, which would lead the minimum wage to increase from the current R$1,100 to R$1,210.

The INSS ceiling, which this year is R$6,433.57, will also be readjusted with the INPC from January to December 2021. The ceiling is the highest amount paid in INSS pensions and the maximum amount used to calculate the discount on the social security contribution on the wages of workers, with a formal contract or self-employed. Benefits floor The new minimum wage that will come into effect in January will also be applied as a floor for retirement, death pensions and BPCs (Continued Cash Benefits). The readjustment of the minimum wage also changes the minimum amount paid by unemployment insurance and the base amount to define the PIS/Pasep allowance for each worker.













