Rger Guedes interests the Italian club and could leave Corinthians, says Neto

Striker Róger Guedes is of interest to Roma, from Italy, and may receive a proposal from the European club at the end of the year to leave Corinthians. The information was given by the presenter Neto during this Tuesday’s edition of his program on TV Bandeirantes, the Ball Owners.

According to the former Corinthians player, Róger is one of the targets that the Romans are looking for in the South American market, but there is still no official offer for the athlete. Neto did not say when the player could leave, who has a contract until 2025, but he reinforced that he does not believe in Timão’s ability to hold the athlete in the event of an onslaught.

“Rome, with Mourinho, mermão… He has already received a proposal for 50 million euros and he refused. If they make one for 15 million euros, it’s BRL 90 million. Sorry, he won’t refuse. And he has 70% of the rights , he defines,” said Neto. According to the club, Roger actually owns 60% of its rights, with 40% being Corinthians fans.

In November, Corinthians received a proposal from Al-Sharjah, from the United Arab Emirates, in the amount of eight million euros, around R$ 51 million for the athlete. The Corinthians board denied the sale of the player, believing this to be a value lower than what the club would be able to sell the athlete in the future.

Guedes joined Corinthians in August this year and has a contract until the end of the same month in 2025. The athlete has entered the field 19 times and scored seven goals. Before arriving at Timão, Róger expressed several times his desire to return to Brazil and his desire to defend the Parque São Jorge club.

