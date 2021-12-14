Rico says Day tearing his jacket looked like a soap opera

After the end of the laundry in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Rico Melquiades decided to review his jacket torn with a knife by Dayane Mello and said he was impressed by the model’s scenes during the rage.

“Guys, she looked bad,” said Rico Melquiades. “It looked like a scene from a soap opera,” agreed Sthe Matos. “It looked like everything from a script,” said the comedian. “She was still parading,” laughed the figure.

Bil Araújo opined that the quality of the edition of “A Fazenda 2021” on the scene must have gone viral among fans on social media.

This became a leading role. It was a scene well that they left until last.

“Let’s see the coat and remember? I’ll take it away,” revealed Rico. “That scene was hilarious, bro. ‘Yu’ is crazy,” laughed Bil. “Guys, she’s very crazy,” said the comedian. “Surreal the edition”, praised the former “BBB 21” (Rede Globo).

Rico Melquiades made it clear that the scene left him with the feeling of being watching a soap opera. “It looked like a soap opera,” he joked.

