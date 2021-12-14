Rico says that a large structure was set up for farming

The pedestrians of “The Farm 13” (RecordTV) have been locked in the headquarters for a few hours, but it seems that Rico Melquiades took a peek to check what is going on outside the house. According to the comedian, there is a “large structure” set up outside.
Tonight, Rico entered the room and chatted with Bil, MC Gui and Aline:
“Look, there’s a structure…”, said the pawn, making a sign of something “big” with his arms.
“Different, right?” asked MC Bill.
The sound from the main camera on PlayPlus — the broadcaster’s streaming service — was muted for a few seconds, and when it was resumed, participants were speculating about what today’s special garden will be like.
“I think that [no] ‘Farmland’ [local onde fazem provas], [tiraram] all those rooms to get even bigger. That’s why he took that little balcony,” thought the pawn.
“I think there will be here and there. The balcony always has it”, evaluated MC Gui.
“I think it will be everything there, which is big. To make a ‘grand finale'”, said Rico, referring to the area outside the house.
“It doesn’t even fit four people there”, commented the funkeiro, talking about the “varandona”, where the pawns await elimination with Adriane Galisteu.
“It gets too tight,” concluded Bil.
Today, two pawns from the first special field will be eliminated. Aline Mineiro, Bil Araújo, Marina Ferrari and MC Gui are in the hot seat.
