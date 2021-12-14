Rollercoaster safety latch comes loose on Hopi Hari







Man holds loose part of Montezum roller coaster at Hopi Hari Photo: Reproduction | Social networks

park goers Hopi Hari, which is in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo, went through a scare last Saturday (11). the roller coaster Montezum, one of the most popular toys in the park, had its operation suspended after one of the safety locks was released. A video that circulated on social media shows a man displaying the loose piece aloft while other people make an “X” with their arms, to alert employees.

The park’s press office released a note stating that the incident took place at the beginning of the route. The lock that came off is in the lap of the visitors and secures them in the region of the leg and abdomen.

The note also emphasizes that the park maintains daily inspections at the attraction – before releasing visitors to it – and, throughout the operation, the attendants double-check the locks and seat belts, before releasing the operating cycle. In addition, weekly, monthly, annual inspections and independent external audit, which are part of the preventive maintenance protocol of the Park’s attractions.

At Montezum, in addition to the lock, there is a seat belt and the seats have geometry and a side partition to help contain the visitor in their position. “The Park also invests in training its operational team to monitor the progress of the cycle, even after leaving the station, thus ensuring quick service in cases of technical stoppages,” he added.

Despite the incident, no one was injured and the toy returned to work on Sunday (12).