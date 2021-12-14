Saints and blessed: Pope approves new decrees

French nun Maria Rivier will become a saint. The decrees approved by the Holy Father also concern two other nuns – one Italian and the other Polish – and three priests: two Italians and one Spaniard.

Pope Francis received in audience this Monday (13/12) the prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, and authorized the publication of the following decrees:

– the miracle attributed to the intercession of Blessed Maria Rivier, Foundress of the Congregation of the Sisters of the Presentation of Mary; born December 19, 1768 in Montpezat-sous-Bauzon (France) and died in Bourg-Saint-Andéol (France) on February 3, 1838;

– the miracle attributed to the intercession of the Venerable Servant of God Maria Carola Cecchin, professed Religious of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph Benedito Cottolengo; born April 3, 1877 in Cittadella (Italy) and killed on the return journey from Kenya to Italy on November 13, 1925;

– of the heroic virtues of the Servant of God Andrea Garrido Perales, Professed Priest of the Order of the Blessed Virgin of Merces; born on November 29, 1663 in Vallada (Spain) and died on February 23, 1728 in Xátiva (Spain);

– of the heroic virtues of the Servant of God Carlo Maria de Abbiategrasso (Gaetano Antonio Vigevano), professed priest of the Order of Friars Minor Capuchin; born on August 30, 1825 in Abbiategrasso (Italy) and died on February 21, 1859 in Casalpusterlengo (Italy);

– the heroic virtues of the Servant of God Bernardo Sartori, professed priest of the Comboni Missionaries of the Heart of Jesus; he was born on May 20, 1897 in Falzé di Trevignano (Italy) and died on April 3, 1983 in Ombaci (Uganda);

– the heroic virtues of the Servant of God Maria Margherita of the Heart of Jesus Agonizing in the Garden of Olives (Ludovica Banaś), professed religious of the Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth; born April 10, 1896 in Klecza Dolna (Poland) and died April 26, 1966 in Nowogródek (now Belarus).