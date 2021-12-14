Sale? Flamengo sets priority on the future of Everton Ribeiro

Credit: Wagner Meier – Getty Images

Flamengo’s owner, Everton Ribeiro was the target of a strong onslaught by Al Nassr at the beginning of the year. Despite this, the board chose not to negotiate the player, who remained on the team, but could be the target of a new offer from the Middle East in 2022. Therefore, according to the newspaper “Extra“, the priority of shirt 7 is to follow through at Rubro-Negro, as there is a great chance the midfielder will be called up for the 2022 World Cup.

Projecting a comeback in 2022, Everton Ribeiro believes that the time is not ripe for operating in an alternative market, even with the possibility of a high salary. On the other hand, Flamengo’s thinking is different. That’s because the athlete is seen as one of the club’s assets that can yield a great amount in the next year. Thus, in case of a satisfactory proposal, the tendency is for a conversation to take place so that the parties reach a common denominator, with Rubro-Negro being able to prioritize a sale, depending on the amount offered.

OFFER REFUSED

Recently, Marcos Braz revealed the offer rejected by Flamengo to sell Everton Ribeiro. Now, in case of a new offer, the tendency is for the team to look favorably on an exit, but always respecting the 32-year-old player’s wishes.

“You keep Everton Ribeiro, who is 32 years old and received a firm offer of 8 million euros. We hold because we believe. The call arrives and the club is lost. I don’t complain about being called up, but about the championship doesn’t stop”, the vice president of football told the “GE”.

