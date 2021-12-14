SALES CHAMPION | Redmi Note 10S in exclusive color is cheaper on Amazon

The Redmi Note 10S is an interesting option for those willing to pay a little more for a phone with a better camera, faster processor and more RAM compared to the cheaper model in Xiaomi’s line, the Redmi Note 10. The new The device’s purple color, with a pattern that resembles a galaxy — hence the name Starlight Purple — is on offer at Amazon and can be paid in up to 10 interest-free installments with free shipping.

About Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10S Starlight Purple (Image: Disclosure/Xiaomi)

Redmi Note 10S brings small improvements compared to Redmi Note 10, previous model of the same line. It’s made for those willing to spend a little more for a better processor, more RAM and a camera capable of capturing more details even in dimly lit places. The Redmi Note 10s also maintains the main innovation of the line: an AMOLED screen, capable of delivering a more faithful color reproduction and at the same time consuming less of the device’s battery — great news for those who like to watch videos or play games on their cell phones for hours .

Xiaomi’s smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G95 processor and 6 GB of RAM (even on models with 64 GB of storage), making it an interesting option for those who want to play some newer games or for those who tend to leave several applications open from one time, since the device can easily withstand heavy use without crashing. It also has a quadruple set of cameras, with 64 MP on the main lens. The quality is good for a mid-range device and should please most users, as it is also possible to record videos in 4K resolution. Also new is the inclusion of NFC, which allows you to use your cell phone to make payments on all card machines that support pay-by-approach.

Buy with the new Starlight Purple color

One of Xiaomi’s best-selling models got a new purple color that gives the device a distinctive touch. The model with this color was a little more expensive when it started to be sold in Brazil and its stocks always ran out very quickly, but this problem has stabilized in recent weeks. In this promotion, it comes out for a great value, practically the same as the other colors when they are on sale. In addition, the offer has up to 10 interest-free installments on the credit card and free shipping.

