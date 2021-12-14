Salvador Health Secretary confirms flu outbreak and warns of Aedes aegypti infestation: ‘We can see even worse scenes’ | Bahia

The Health Secretary of Salvador, Léo Prates, confirmed that the Bahian capital is experiencing an outbreak of flu this Tuesday (14). This year alone, the Municipal Health Department (SMS) registered 77 cases of Influenza, 74 between the end of November and the beginning of December.

Of these 74, 56 are from the H3N2 virus. In July, the city opened the flu vaccination to the general public, but adherence to the campaign was low.

Léo Prates explained that the plan to remobilize the Units Dedicated to the Care of Flu Syndromes, the so-called flu, is being evaluated, to relieve the demand for patients in the Emergency Care Units (UPA).

“Our system is the same. I know that our population is suffering, and I am in solidarity, we are doing our best, but we need the population’s collaboration. This flu outbreak could be avoided, with vaccination and the use of masks”.

There is still no forecast when the plan to remobilize the flu workers will be put into practice. According to the secretary, despite the outbreak, there is still no worsening of patients with flu, so the most urgent measure is to test people, to differentiate who has Influenza A and who has Covid-19.

“We presented the entire remobilization plan to the mayor yesterday. We do not yet have a scenario of worsening of patients, but our first strategy is to announce the expansion of testing, and all the measures that we are going to adopt. We are following the data”.

Léo Prates also warned of dengue infestation by the Aedes aegypti mosquito. He estimated that three neighborhoods have a worrying infestation rate.

“Although we are with LIRAa [Levantamento de Índice Rápido para Aedes aegypti] under control at the moment, in the case of the general index of the city, we have three neighborhoods that are of great concern to us, especially Itapuã. The neighborhood of Itapuã, in my view, is in a pre-outbreak. For every 100 households, there is an infestation rate of 11 houses. The normal infestation rate is 2.3”.

“80% of the outbreaks are inside the houses. People need to clean their houses, remove the containers, because if there is now an outbreak of dengue, we are really going to see even worse scenes,” he said.

Flu vaccination

On Tuesday, Salvador vaccinates only priority groups of the campaign, such as health workers, children between 6 months and 6 years, pregnant women and postpartum women (women who had children 45 days ago).

People over 60 years of age, indigenous peoples and quilombolas, and people with comorbidities or permanent disabilities can also get the vaccine.

Vaccination is available at clinics from 8 am to 4 pm, Monday through Friday. To vaccinate, you only need to take your RG document or vaccination card. The posts also apply the second dose to children vaccinated for the first time this year.

