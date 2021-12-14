Salvador registers 21 more cases of H3N2 in 24 hours

More than 21 cases of the H3N2 flu were confirmed in Salvador in the last 24 hours. The city is experiencing an outbreak of flu. The information was confirmed by the municipal secretary of Health (SMS), Leo Prates. The numbers resemble the onset of the covid-19 pandemic.

The ages of patients who have had confirmed flu cases range from 2 years to 92 years. Altogether, 74 cases of this type of flu have been registered.

Leo Prates makes an appeal for the population to take care of themselves and get vaccinated against the disease. “In the last few days we are seeing an outbreak of flu, so I go back to appealing for the use of masks and for vaccination,” he said. The secretary also points out that the disease can be avoided and that the epidemic in Rio de Janeiro had already lit an alert of what could happen in Salvador.

“I’m talking about this outbreak of flu for more than 60 days, because it broke out in Rio de Janeiro, about the need to use a mask, vaccination against flu and vaccination against covid, because all diseases that can be avoided and must be avoided. it alleviates the health system and improves service to the population,” he explained.

Another concern that can overwhelm the health system is dengue. According to Leo Prates, the neighborhood of Itapuã has an infestation rate (LIRAa) above the average in Salvador, which is 2.1. “We need people to fight the mosquito inside their homes, removing containers, we have a large operation and the concern came because we started to analyze the rates by location and there are some places that are worrying, like the neighborhood of Itapuã, that for every 100 households we have 10 with a focus of aedes aegypit”.

“We are doing our part because the health system will not withstand at the same time a new wave of covid, an outbreak of flu and an outbreak of dengue, in addition to these aggravated patients who were not treated in the pandemic,” added the secretary .