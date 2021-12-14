Samsung Galaxy A03 Core arrives in Brazil focusing on battery for R$999

Weeks after landing in other parts of the world, the Galaxy A03 Core finally arrives in Brazil. Samsung’s new entry-level phone has a strong focus on battery power, a reasonable size screen for good content display and Android 11 Go as the operating system.

The smartphone has a simple design, as expected in its category. Its plastic back cover has an effect of diagonal stripes in the upper left corner, in the region where its only camera and LED flash are located, seeking to refer to the module seen on the Galaxy S21 line.

On the front, it has a screen with a drop-shaped notch to store the front camera, with thin edges on the sides and a little thicker on the bottom, which is bigger but doesn’t affect usability. Unfortunately, it does not have a fingerprint reader and is restricted to using traditional passwords or patterns, or facial recognition.

Galaxy A03 Core has a plastic back in black and blue (Image: Press Release/Samsung)

One of the things highlighted by the company is its screen, 6.5 inches with PLS TFT technology, HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels), but which does not have a higher panel refresh rate. The processor is a Unisoc SC9863A, accompanied by 2 GB of RAM memory and 32 GB of internal storage space, expandable via a micro SD card.

The Galaxy A03 Core still has a simple set of cameras, with a single 8 MP rear sensor and a 5 MP front selfie sensor. Finally, it comes with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports wired charging of just 7.75 watts.

Price and availability

It arrives on the Brazilian market as of today (13) in black and blue, with a price of R$999, in its only variant with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

Galaxy A03 Core: data sheet