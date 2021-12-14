Samsung presents a new model of the WindFree Frio air conditioner and promises energy savings

THE Samsung presented, this Monday (13), a new model of the WindFree Frio air conditioning with the objective of offering an even more complete experience in efficiency and economy with capacities of 17000 and 21500 BTUs. According to the manufacturer, the new WindFree Cold is able to acclimatize the environment without wind and generate savings of up to 77% in energy compared to conventional equipment and the product still has a 10-year warranty.

The brand also highlights the technology of the new Digital Inverter Ultra compressor, which maintains the desired temperature without the need to turn the device off and on several times. THE product also promises no annoying noise. “Thanks to continuous research and technological advances, today we can count on equipment like the WindFree Frio, which allows for a more pleasant experience without prejudice to energy consumption”, highlighted the director of the air conditioning division of Samsung Brasil, Thiago Days.