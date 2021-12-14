Santos consults for Alef Manga, top scorer of Goiás in Serie B | saints

THE saints made a consultation to understand the situation of the attacker Alef Manga. The 27-year-old striker was featured in the Goiás campaign, which gave the club access to the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.

This season, the player was the top scorer in the Campeonato Carioca, by Volta Redonda, with 9 goals. In addition, he was Esmeraldino’s main scorer in Serie B of Brasileirão, with 10 goals. Alef Manga still belongs to the Rio de Janeiro club.

1 of 2 Alef Manga celebrates Goiás goal over Náutico — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press Alef Manga celebrates Goiás’ goal over Náutico — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press

Despite the consultation, Alvinegro did not open negotiations for the hiring of Alef Manga. Santos should prioritize the hiring of reinforcements for the attack for the beginning of next season.

According to the ge, the player aroused the interest of teams from Serie A and, behind the scenes, the expectation is that the attacker’s fate can be defined later this week.

Currently, the player is on vacation in Santos, the city where he was born and his family lives. Passing through the Alvinegro base, the athlete played in clubs such as ASA, Cascavel and Maringá, in addition to Portuguese football. He still played for Coruripe before being signed by Volta Redonda.