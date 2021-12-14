São Paulo Council will vote each item of the bylaws reform separately – 12/13/2021

The president of the deliberative council of São Paulo, Olten Ayres de Abreu Jr., announced that the items proposed in the reform of the club’s bylaws will be voted on separately at the meeting on Thursday (16). The initial forecast was that the proposal would be voted in full, without the possibility of rejecting a change and approving another.

“After extensive analysis and debates, I clarify that the vote will be taken in parts. Unpublished, this decision was based on democratic and normative principles,” said Abreu Jr., in an official note.

The separation of items for voting was a request from the opposition in the council. Last month, a group of advisers filed a document calling for the confidentiality of the reform proposal to be removed and not to vote on all the changes together.

THE UOL Sport had access to the reform proposal. The main change brings back the possibility of re-election: currently, the president is only allowed a term of three years. With the change, re-election for a second term of three years is once again possible.

The club’s already restricted electoral quorum would also be reduced: currently, 260 councilors elect the president. With the reform on the agenda, there would be 200 voters, 120 of them being councilors for life, who are not subject to elections by the club’s members.

The document also brings changes in other areas of the club: there is now the possibility of preventive suspension of members who harm the “social harmony”. In 2021, oppositionists Newton do Chapéu, Denis Ormrod and Edson Lapolla were even expelled from the club. The three challenged the judgments in the São Paulo Ethics Commission in court and ended up being readmitted after a court decision that suspended the punishments. The Council even set a date to discuss the punishment of Marco Aurélio Cunha, but the case was eventually removed from the agenda.

The new bylaws also allow directors to freely occupy positions on the executive board, as long as they are not paid. There is also a relaxation of the rules that require contracts to be approved by the Deliberative Council: in the current statute, approval is mandatory for contracts whose values ​​exceed five thousand associative contributions (approximately R$1.4 million). The rule is only valid for contracts whose values ​​exceed ten thousand associative contributions (approximately R$2.8 million).

Something similar happens with the contracts whose terms invade the next administrations. Under current bylaws, any contract of this form must pass approval. With the proposed change, the obligation is only valid for contracts whose values ​​exceed three thousand associative contributions (R$744,000).

Voting on the change of statute would initially be on November 18th. Due to the bad phase of São Paulo in Brasileirão, the meeting ended up being changed to December 16, at 19:00 (GMT).

The meeting would take place in a hybrid way, with councilors being able to choose to attend in person or virtually. On the 8th, however, the board announced that the meeting would be held entirely online. The chairman of the board, Olten Ayres de Abreu Junior, asked for an opinion from the Committee of Notables of the Medical Excellence Division (DEM), which advised that the meeting take place virtually because of covid-19. The commission is made up of health professionals and advisers and reports to President Júlio Casares.

The change should impact the club’s political climate. A fan protest was scheduled to take place on the outskirts of Morumbi at 19:00 on December 16, at the same time the meeting would start.

Some advisors had already confirmed their presence at club headquarters. Opposition members even signed up to speak at the meeting. With the meeting taking place entirely virtual, there is a concern about possible microphone cuts during speeches.

Last Tuesday (7), a group of opposition advisers came to court asking for the suspension of voting alleging irregularities in the call notice. Judge Monica Lima Pereira rejected the request.