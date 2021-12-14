Secret Truth 2: Angel makes a shocking revelation about what happened to Guilherme in the final chapters of the plot

[Alerta de Spoilers] Ah, this demon has nothing to do with Angel! “Secret Truths II” has already reached the final stretch on Globoplay and delivered shocking twists! Among the plot twists, is the confession of Angel (Camila Queiroz), which was aired in chapter 41, released this Monday (13), in streaming.

The atrocities committed by the model came to light after the character confessed that she has the blood of more than one person on her hands. In addition to the eternal ‘RajGrey’, Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi), who was shot by the protagonist in the last chapter of the first part of the soap opera, she also said that she was responsible for the death of her ex-husband, Guilherme (Gabriel Leone). OMG!

The revelation, however, didn’t happen of her own free will – that’s because Angel only talked about the crimes he committed after being drugged by Cristiano (Romulo Estrela). Under the influence of illicit drinks and substances, the young woman said that in addition to killing Alex, she also managed to put an end to Lovatelli’s (Leone) life.

“He (William) wanted to part with me. Our marriage got really bad after a while. Everything changed. He used a lot of drugs, he blew all the money from his parents’ inheritance and from the inheritance I had gained from Alex. I don’t think he ever loved me. He just wanted someone beautiful to be by his side, a model, a trophy”, Angel reported.

Next, in a flashback scene, we can see details of the day Guilherme died, while the model narrates everything she did to cause the fatality. “We had fought a lot that day. He was very drugged. He took our son, tried to leave with him, put him in the car by force. I managed to get into that car, it was completely out of control”, he remembered.

To defend his actions, Angel claimed that the boy would kill not only her, but their son, and therefore decided to take control of the situation. Still in flashback, the girl ripped off her husband’s driver’s belt and turned the wheel with everything, in an attempt to make the car turn off the road. RELIEF!

Do you think it’s over? Oh nothing! The model also revealed that Guilherme’s death was calculated in its smallest details. “I left the tank open and cut the fuel hose”, she told me. “Now I’m understanding. Guilherme died in that accident because gas leaked”, concluded Cristiano.

For the last episodes of the attraction, TV Globo changed its strategy – previously scheduled to enter streaming next Wednesday (15), the last chapters of the plot will be divided into two blocks. Eight episodes were made available yesterday and the last two will only be available from next Friday (17th). We’re dying to check it out!