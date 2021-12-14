Security officers file charges against Djonga for assault on Mineirão; singer post: ‘I did, it’s done!’

Singer Djonga, an Atlético-MG fan, is seen in a video punching a security guard from Mineirão in the face, this Sunday night during the final of the Copa do Brasil. According to the newspaper ‘O Tempo’, the employees filed a complaint against the musician, who made a post on Twitter trying to explain the situation.

– About racism, discrimination, invasive people, you can’t prove or explain, some will believe, others won’t. Most of the time it goes by, this time I reacted (with) a punch, I really lost my mind… the video is an excerpt of what happened, the rest is kept in my memory… I did it, it’s done! – Said the musician.

About Racism, Discrimination, Invasive People, there is no proof and no explanation, some will believe others not, most of the times it goes unnoticed, this time I reacted with a punch and I lost my mind. . .the video is an excerpt of what happened, the rest is kept in memory. . .I’ve done it! — Human. (@djongadorge) December 13, 2021

According to security guards, some people were trying to cross some bars, which created a riot. Djonga reportedly cursed officials and made ‘physical, psychological and moral’ threats. Employees claimed that the artist kicked them, threw punches, and said that ‘out there things would get worse’.

Djonga is a supporter of Atlético-MG (Photo: Divulgation/Atlético-MG)

Djonga’s staff released an official statement saying that the artist reacted to insults and aggression. The video mentioned by the singer was shared by internet users on social networks.

– Djonga attended Mineirão to follow Atlético Mineiro’s game, something that is recurrent in his fan routine. The video we had access to is just a fragment of what happened yesterday, and it is partial and does not show the moments that preceded Djonga’s reaction, who retaliated against the physical and verbal attack by the stadium security guard. The case is already being handled by the responsible team – said the singer’s team.