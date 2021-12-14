See the 5 biggest highs and lows of the Ibovespa this Monday

The Ibovespa closed stable to rise 0.05%, to 107 thousand points this Monday (13). The trading session was marked by an ups and downs of the index, at the beginning of the day the main stock market indicator rose 1.6%, in the early afternoon the index dropped 0.1%.

“The Ibovespa was doing very well and when the fall intensified abroad, it broke down here,” said Pedro Paulo Silveira, manager at Nova Futura.

In the US, the main indexes in Wall Street relented, amid waiting for the monetary policy meeting of the Federal Reserve this week and maintaining caution with the variant micron.

The actions of Intermedic (GNDI3) were the positive highlight of the day, rising 3.86%. The increase came after Bradesco BBI released a report this morning with good expectations for the company. On the other side, the papers of cogna (CONG3) retreated 8.62%, to R$ 2.65.

See the 5 biggest highs and lows: