See the full list of Golden Globe 2022 nominees

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) released, this Monday (13/12), the list of nominees for the Golden Globes 2022. The awards ceremony takes place on January 9th and, for the first time, it will not be broadcast by the North American channel NBC. Among the names that stand out in the 79th edition are Lady Gaga, who is nominated for Best Actress for Casa Gucci. The singer will compete for the statuette with Nicole Kidman, Olivia Colman, Jessica Chastain and Kristen Stewart. See the full list: