See the full list of Golden Globe 2022 nominees

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) released, this Monday (13/12), the list of nominees for the Golden Globes 2022. The awards ceremony takes place on January 9th and, for the first time, it will not be broadcast by the North American channel NBC.

Among the names that stand out in the 79th edition are Lady Gaga, who is nominated for Best Actress for Casa Gucci. The singer will compete for the statuette with Nicole Kidman, Olivia Colman, Jessica Chastain and Kristen Stewart.

Lady Gaga is one of the stars of Casa Gucci and competes for the Golden Globe 2022. Nicole Kidman also competes for the 2022 Golden Globes

See the full list:

Best Film — Drama

Belfast (Focus Features)

At Heart Rhythm (Apple TV+)

Dune (Warner Bros.)

King Richard: Creating Champions (Warner Bros.)

Attack of the Dogs (Netflix)

Best Actress – Drama

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga – Gucci House

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Best Actor – Drama

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – Attack of the Dogs

Will Smith – King Richard: Creating Champions

Denzel Washington – The Trage of Macbeth

Best Film – Comedy/Musical

Cyrano

don’t look up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!

Love sublime love

Best Actress in Film – Comedy/Musical

Marion Cotillard – Annette

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone – Cruella

Rachel Zegler – Love, Sublime Love

Best Actor in Film – Comedy/Musical

Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!

Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos – In A Neighborhood in New York

Best supporting actress in a film

Caitriona Balfe – Belfast

Ariana DeBose – Love, Sublime Love

Kirsten Dunst – Attack of the Dogs

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard: Creating Champions

Ruth Negga – Identity

Best supporting actor in film

Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – In the Rhythm of the Heart

Kodi Smit-McPhee – Dog Attack

best foreign film

Compartment Number 6 – Sony Pictures (Finland/Russia/Germany)

Drive My Car – Janus Filmes (Japan)

The Hand of God – Netflix (Italy)

A Hero – Amazon (France/Iran)

Parallel Mothers – Sony Pictures (Italy)

best animated film

Charm (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Flee (Neon / Participant)

Luca (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

My Sunny Maad (Totem Films)

Raya and the Last Dragon (Walt Disney Studios)

Best Direction – Film

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – Attack of the Dogs

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg – Love, Sublime Love

Denis Villeneuve – Dune

Best Movie Soundtrack

Alexandre Desplat – The French Chronicle

Germaine Franco – Enchantment

Jonny Greenwood – Attack of the Dogs

Alberto Iglesias – Parallel Mothers

Hans Zimmer – Dune

Best Original Song on Film

Be Alive – Beyoncé (King Richard: Creating Champions)

Of Oruguitas – Sebastian Yatra (Charm)

Down to Joy – Van Morrison (Belfast)

Here I Am (Singin’ My Way Home) – Jennifer Hudson (Respect)

No Time to Die – Billie Eilish (007 – No Time to Die)

Best TV series – Drama

Lupine (Netflix)

The Morning Show (Apple TV)

Pose (Fox)

Round 6 (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama

Use Fertilizer – In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight

Elizabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Mj Rodriguez – Pose

Best TV Series – Comedy/Musical

the great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

ted lasso

Best Actor in a TV Series – Comedy/Musical

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a TV Series – Comedy/Musical

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Elle Fanning – The Great

Issa Rae – Insecure

Tracee Ellis-Ross – Black-ish

Jean – Hacks

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Telefilm

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Best Screenplay in Film

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – Attack of the Dogs

Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Telefilm

Paul Bettany – WandaVision

Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton – Dopesick

Ewan McGregor – Halston

Tahar Rahim – The Serpent

Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Telefilm

Jessica Chastain – Scenes from a Marriage

Cynthia Ervio – Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

Margaret Qualley – Maid

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown

Best Supporting Actor on TV

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Mark Duplass – The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Oh Yeong-su – Round 6

Best Supporting Actress on TV

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Duty – Dopesick

Andie McDowell – Maid

Sarah Snook – Succession

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso