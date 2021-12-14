See the full list of Golden Globe 2022 nominees

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) released, this Monday (13/12), the list of nominees for the Golden Globes 2022. The awards ceremony takes place on January 9th and, for the first time, it will not be broadcast by the North American channel NBC.
Among the names that stand out in the 79th edition are Lady Gaga, who is nominated for Best Actress for Casa Gucci. The singer will compete for the statuette with Nicole Kidman, Olivia Colman, Jessica Chastain and Kristen Stewart.
See the full list:
Best Film — Drama
Belfast (Focus Features)
At Heart Rhythm (Apple TV+)
Dune (Warner Bros.)
King Richard: Creating Champions (Warner Bros.)
Attack of the Dogs (Netflix)
Best Actress – Drama
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga – Gucci House
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Best Actor – Drama
Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – Attack of the Dogs
Will Smith – King Richard: Creating Champions
Denzel Washington – The Trage of Macbeth
Best Film – Comedy/Musical
Cyrano
don’t look up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick… Boom!
Love sublime love
Best Actress in Film – Comedy/Musical
Marion Cotillard – Annette
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone – Cruella
Rachel Zegler – Love, Sublime Love
Best Actor in Film – Comedy/Musical
Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!
Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos – In A Neighborhood in New York
Best supporting actress in a film
Caitriona Balfe – Belfast
Ariana DeBose – Love, Sublime Love
Kirsten Dunst – Attack of the Dogs
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard: Creating Champions
Ruth Negga – Identity
Best supporting actor in film
Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan – Belfast
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – In the Rhythm of the Heart
Kodi Smit-McPhee – Dog Attack
best foreign film
Compartment Number 6 – Sony Pictures (Finland/Russia/Germany)
Drive My Car – Janus Filmes (Japan)
The Hand of God – Netflix (Italy)
A Hero – Amazon (France/Iran)
Parallel Mothers – Sony Pictures (Italy)
best animated film
Charm (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Flee (Neon / Participant)
Luca (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
My Sunny Maad (Totem Films)
Raya and the Last Dragon (Walt Disney Studios)
Best Direction – Film
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – Attack of the Dogs
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg – Love, Sublime Love
Denis Villeneuve – Dune
Best Movie Soundtrack
Alexandre Desplat – The French Chronicle
Germaine Franco – Enchantment
Jonny Greenwood – Attack of the Dogs
Alberto Iglesias – Parallel Mothers
Hans Zimmer – Dune
Best Original Song on Film
Be Alive – Beyoncé (King Richard: Creating Champions)
Of Oruguitas – Sebastian Yatra (Charm)
Down to Joy – Van Morrison (Belfast)
Here I Am (Singin’ My Way Home) – Jennifer Hudson (Respect)
No Time to Die – Billie Eilish (007 – No Time to Die)
Best TV series – Drama
Lupine (Netflix)
The Morning Show (Apple TV)
Pose (Fox)
Round 6 (Netflix)
Succession (HBO)
Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama
Use Fertilizer – In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight
Elizabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Mj Rodriguez – Pose
Best TV Series – Comedy/Musical
the great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
ted lasso
Best Actor in a TV Series – Comedy/Musical
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Best Actress in a TV Series – Comedy/Musical
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Elle Fanning – The Great
Issa Rae – Insecure
Tracee Ellis-Ross – Black-ish
Jean – Hacks
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Telefilm
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Easttown
The Underground Railroad
Best Screenplay in Film
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – Attack of the Dogs
Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos
Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Telefilm
Paul Bettany – WandaVision
Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton – Dopesick
Ewan McGregor – Halston
Tahar Rahim – The Serpent
Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Telefilm
Jessica Chastain – Scenes from a Marriage
Cynthia Ervio – Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
Margaret Qualley – Maid
Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown
Best Supporting Actor on TV
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
Oh Yeong-su – Round 6
Best Supporting Actress on TV
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Duty – Dopesick
Andie McDowell – Maid
Sarah Snook – Succession
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso