Selic rate rose again; what changes in Caixa’s financing?

With the increase of the basic interest rate Selic announced from 7.75% to 9.25% per year, the calculation of savings income goes back to the old rule. With this, the change also affects real estate financing, as well as the correction of the FGTS balance. This happens because the Referential Rate (TR), which was zero, rises after the new increase. But what about Caixa’s real estate financing, how is the situation now? For the answer, check out below.

First, it is worth mentioning that the Referential Rate is used as an index for the correction of savings account applications, housing loan installments and also the FGTS. In the case of mortgage financing, the rate corrects the interest on the installments.

“Caixa plays an important social role in Brazil. We are leaders in mortgage loans and have the lowest rates in the market. We do not want to make a profit with this adjustment, but there is no way to maintain the same interest we had with the Selic at 2% per year now that it is above 7%. It is an adjustment so that mathematically the credit line makes sense”, said Pedro Guimarães, on the occasion of the penultimate increase in the Selic rate.

Thus, the estimate is that the TR is around 0.05%. According to the Law, when the Selic is equal to or less than 8.5% per year, the remuneration of savings deposits is composed of TR, plus 70% of the monthly Selic rate. With that, the high affects real estate financing, including Caixa’s, since TR also changes.

Image: Alison Nunes Calazans / Shutterstock.com